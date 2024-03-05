Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,417. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.