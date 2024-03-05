Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $498,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $9,289,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $773,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 235.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 120,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 84,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. 1,386,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock worth $1,779,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.