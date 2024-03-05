Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $398,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $759.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $699.66 and its 200 day moving average is $619.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $466.80 and a 1-year high of $769.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

