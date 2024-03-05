JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158,487 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after buying an additional 695,180 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186,906. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

