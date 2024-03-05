Jeffrey Allen Miller Sells 377,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,828,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

