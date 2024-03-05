Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 20,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,906,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 53.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,299 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 332.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $147,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.