JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $18.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.8 %

JELD-WEN stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

