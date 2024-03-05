Jennifer M. Neil Sells 1,100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.00. 383,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $409.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pool by 463.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $63,689,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

