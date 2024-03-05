Jentner Corp Has $2.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Jentner Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.