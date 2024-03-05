Jentner Corp Has $2.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Jentner Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

