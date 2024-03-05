Jentner Corp Sells 1,170 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jentner Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 26.8% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after buying an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,147. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $343.81.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.