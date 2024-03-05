Jentner Corp Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jentner Corp cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 197,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VBR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $183.74. The stock had a trading volume of 382,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,114. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

