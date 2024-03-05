Jentner Corp Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jentner Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,636,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

