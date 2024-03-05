Jentner Corp Sells 513 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jentner Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,090. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

