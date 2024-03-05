Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,048,062 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,201,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for 7.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after purchasing an additional 407,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

AKAM traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

