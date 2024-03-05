Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,068,505 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,068,505 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,111,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 6.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. 19,696,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,678,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.