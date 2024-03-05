Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Invests $68.74 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 339,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,742,000. Salesforce comprises about 2.3% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,841,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 291,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Salesforce by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 210,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after buying an additional 159,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $15.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,674. The firm has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,184,112 shares of company stock valued at $324,717,842. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

