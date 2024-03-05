Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $51.75 Million Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,204,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,753,000. United States Cellular makes up about 1.8% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.41% of United States Cellular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $23,433,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 377.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 380,868 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 101.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 365,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,395,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 246,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

