Jetstream Capital LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jetstream Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.47. 1,848,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.91. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

