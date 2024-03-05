Jito Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $313.82 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Jito has a total market cap of $313.82 million and $188.34 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00004313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jito has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.72983793 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $237,646,532.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

