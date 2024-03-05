John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 161,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $104,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953 in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

