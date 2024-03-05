John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 161,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $127.26.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
