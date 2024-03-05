John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

