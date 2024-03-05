Johns Hopkins University Has $82.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Johns Hopkins University lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,946 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 4.5% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $82,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. 3,909,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,126. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $107.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

