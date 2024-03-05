Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Johnson Service Group Stock Down 3.5 %

LON:JSG traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 136.80 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.77. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.40 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £566.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,772.50, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.