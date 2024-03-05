JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

JOYY Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ YY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. JOYY has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 168.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 62.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

