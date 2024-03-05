JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $48.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPB. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.0 %

CPB stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.