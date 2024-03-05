JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.19

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.19 and last traded at $108.19, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.97.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

See Also

