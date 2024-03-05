Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.75. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 1,501,359 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

