Kabouter Management LLC Sells 83,319 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Kabouter Management LLC lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,319 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 10.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kabouter Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Open Text worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Trading Down 4.2 %

Open Text stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 557,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,477. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $45.47.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

