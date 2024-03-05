KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,078 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises approximately 2.2% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.0 %

Teradyne stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,127. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

