KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Has $66.41 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 404.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,434 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 13.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, hitting $859.64. 51,011,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,756,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $634.91 and a 200-day moving average of $521.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $876.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

