KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Invests $2.01 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. MongoDB comprises 0.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $34.00 on Tuesday, hitting $405.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

