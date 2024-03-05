KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,137 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.58.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $16.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,413,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $338.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,874.35, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

