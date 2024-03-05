KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 527,168 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 4.9% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 6,600,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,722,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

