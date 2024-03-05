Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 84.29% of Kellanova worth $27,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 5.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of K stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. 279,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. DA Davidson began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Get Our Latest Report on K

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $4,339,684.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,477,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.