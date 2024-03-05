Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 31.30 Per Share

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keller Group Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of LON KLR traded up GBX 66 ($0.84) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 941 ($11.94). 427,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 945 ($11.99). The company has a market cap of £684.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 858.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 806.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($15.86) price target on the stock.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

