Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,604 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,890. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $143.47. 166,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,502. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.