Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 2.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned about 0.16% of Littelfuse worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 339,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,470. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day moving average of $244.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

