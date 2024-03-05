Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 678.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. 12,397,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,243,928. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

