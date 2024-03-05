Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
