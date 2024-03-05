Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 125 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 1.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.83. 2,022,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

