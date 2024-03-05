Kenfarb & CO. Has $1.70 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises approximately 1.6% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,240,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE traded down $5.17 on Tuesday, reaching $228.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average is $218.68. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

