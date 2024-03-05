Kenfarb & CO. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kenfarb & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.22. 22,712,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,676,496. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.94 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

