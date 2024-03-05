Kenfarb & CO. Sells 30 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,206,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in S&P Global by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $422.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

