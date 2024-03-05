Kenfarb & CO. Sells 70 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Down 1.1 %

IDEX stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.02. The stock had a trading volume of 194,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.92. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

