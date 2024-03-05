Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 102,325 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after buying an additional 8,373,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after purchasing an additional 167,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,657,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,472,000 after buying an additional 172,893 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MODG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,261. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

