Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Barrett Business Services worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

