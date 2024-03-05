Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,427 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Performance Food Group worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,746,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,115 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $217,553,000 after buying an additional 283,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

