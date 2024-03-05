Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $17.26 Million Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,695 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 299,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 244,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 1.6 %

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $403.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96.

Insider Activity

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,782,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 18,148 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.71 per share, with a total value of $1,083,617.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,763,672.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

