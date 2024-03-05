Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $19,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.70. The company had a trading volume of 111,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,252. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

