Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,054 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $93,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,375,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,209,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,431,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

